SHARP Introduces High-Speed A3 Mono MFPs and Ultra-HD Commercial LCD Display Line

SHARP announces the launch 7 new models of mid-to-high-volume Mono Multifunction Printers offered in distinct varieties; the Advanced Series, the Essentials Series and the New High-Speed, High-Volume models. These models come equipped with SHARP’s multi-layered security features, which can help ensure the customers’ intellectual property and personal information is protected from the first day of operation to the time of trade-in.

The 7 models of A3 Mono Multifunction Printers launched include: MX-M5050, MX-M6050, MX-M4070, MX-M5070, MX-M6070, MX-M6570 and MX-M7570. SHARP’s New Advanced and Essentials Series models are ideal for Large Work Groups, Corporates, and high volume printing and scanning requirements. All these MFPs are designed to have unmatchable User Experience for Simply Better business. SHARP’s easy-to-use 10.1inch touchscreen display offers an intuitive graphical interface with Easy Copy and Easy Scan screens, as well as quick access to on-board user guides. These models also support popular mobile technologies, including Apple® AirPrint®, Android™ Print Service and Google Cloud Print™.

Speaking at the launch, Shinji Minatogawa, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are proud to offer our new family of mono MFPs, built on a single-engine design that will empower businesses of every size to choose the performance and features they need, while taking advantage of the learning curve of a common interface.”

Besides the new MFPs, SHARP has also launched 4K Ultra-HD Resolution Commercial LCD Display Line. The new line of display series include 43″ (PN-HW431), 55″ (PN-HW551), 65” (PN-HW651), 75” (PN-HW751) and 86″ (PN-HW861) commercial displays. A recipient of the InfoComm 2018 (US) Best of Show award from Sound and Video Contractor and for Tech & Learning, these displays exhibit true-to-life precision of 4K Ultra-HD resolutions that enables customers to see refined textures and finer details in photos and videos. The MFPs are available for purchase via authorized SHARP dealers and direct sales.