Seqrite Unveils Scheme for Enterprise Channel Partners

Seqrite has launched a Customer Acquisition Scheme for enterprise channel partners across the country. Under the initiative, the brand will provide incentives to sales representatives (SR) employed by affiliated primary and secondary dealers on the achievement of predefined sales milestones. The offer will be applicable on all new acquisitions and renewals of Seqrite’s array of robust security and data protection solutions – Seqrite Endpoint Security, Seqrite Mobile Device Management, Seqrite Cloud, Seqrite Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Seqrite Encryption, and Seqrite Server.

Seqrite will provide SRs with two types of benefits on achieving their sales milestones: on new business acquisition, and on the retention of business billing. New Business acquisition benefits will require SRs to sell eligible products to end-customers and will depend on the number of users acquired in a single case. Acquiring more than 1000 users will unlock a cash incentive of 10% while SRs will be eligible for cash incentives of 8%, 6%, and 4% for acquiring, 500-999, 100-499 and 25-99 users, respectively.

Speaking on the launch of the initiative, Vijay Mhaskar, Chief Operating Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, “Robust channel partnerships have played an integral role in driving the success that Seqrite has garnered over the years. We are committed to empowering our channel partners and to driving continued business and revenue growth for them. Our Customer Acquisition Scheme is aimed at motivating sales representatives affiliated dealers, primary dealers, and secondary dealers. We are confident that the initiative will drive more business for our channel partners and generate significant value propositions for enterprise customers.”