Seqrite Endpoint Security recognized as top enterprise security product by Germany-based AV-Test Institute

Seqrite has been recognized by the prestigious AV-Test Institute in Germany. The brand has won the ‘Best Performance 2018’ award for its Endpoint Security Solution, bagging the top spot after undergoing series of intensive testing throughout the year. Seqrite is the enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies, one of the leading providers of IT security solutions to consumers, businesses and Government.

The AV-Test award demonstrates Seqrite’s capability to deliver strong endpoint protection against advanced threats and attacks while making minimal use of enterprise IT resources, which was well below the industry average. Seqrite consistently displayed high-level performance throughout the various rounds of testing in 2018.

This differentiated value proposition makes Seqrite Endpoint Security the perfect security solution for organizations looking to ensure that their endpoints are well-protected without hampering business output and productivity. The solution has especial relevance within emerging businesses, where the networks often have a significant percentage of endpoints with older OS and low hardware configurations.

Based in Magdeburg, Germany, the AV-Test Institute is an independent testing institute that evaluates cybersecurity software for multiple operating systems. AV-Test certifications are trusted by corporates, public agencies and IT security companies on a global level. All certified products are tested in accordance with the most cutting-edge technologies and with utmost diligence, and have a global reputation for providing the best-possible protection against current threats.

Maik Morgenstern, CTO, AV-TEST GmbH said, “With its “Endpoint Security” product, Seqrite managed throughout the entire year of 2018 to deliver consistently strong protection with minimal reduction of system performance. This achievement earns the AV-TEST “Best Performance 2018″ Award.”

Speaking on the win, Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, said, “Seqrite is committed to protecting enterprises across sectors against a rapidly-evolving threat landscape with the most innovative and robust security offerings that cater to their specific security needs. Our customized, multilayered approach to enterprise security also ensures that we can deliver relevant solutions that protect critical information and interactions on all types of networks, devices, and things. It is a moment of great pride for us to have Seqrite Endpoint Security recognized as the top category performer by the AV-Test Institute. This achievement is a major shot in the arm for us, and motivates us to continue on the path of innovation that has delivered state-of-the-art enterprise security to businesses across the globe.”

Seqrite’s portfolio of enterprise security offerings comprises of Endpoint Security, Unified Threat Management (UTM), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Enterprise Mobile Management (EMM), and Data Protection solutions such as Encryption Manager and Data Loss Prevention (DLP). Through such end-to-end provision of state-of-the-art security solutions, Seqrite is bolstering the digital security quotient for enterprises across the globe and defending them against increasingly-sophisticated threats within the cyberspace.