Seqrite Bags Best Cybersecurity Brand Award at National Digital Innovation & Cybersecurity Summit 2019

Seqrite has won the ‘Best Cybersecurity Brand’ award at the National Digital Innovation & Cybersecurity Summit, 2019. The event was hosted by the Government of Haryana at the Millennium City of Gurugram. A unique knowledge sharing platform, the Summit brought together the finest minds to exchange ideas and viewpoints regarding the need for better cybersecurity, to protect precious data and create a safer ecosystem. Capt. Abhimanyu, Hon’ble Finance Minister of the Government of Haryana, was the Chief Guest at the Summit, which also had various industry leaders, domain experts, key policymakers, and government dignitaries in attendance.

Seqrite is the enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, one of the leading providers of IT Security Solutions to consumers, businesses and Government. Seqrite serves the cybersecurity and data protection requirements of businesses and government establishments by offering a range of cutting-edge solutions like Endpoint Security (EPS), Mobile Device Management, Unified Threat Management (UTM), Secure Web Gateway, Encryption Manager and Data Loss Prevention. Through such diverse, end-to-end offerings, Seqrite is empowering enterprises to bolster their security postures and defend themselves against new-age threats within the digital realm.

Speaking on the win, Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Directo and Chief Technology Officer, Seqrite/Quick Heal Technologies, said, “Seqrite was incepted with a singular aim in mind: to empower enterprises and government establishments with state-of-the-art security solutions to protect themselves from a rapidly-evolving threat landscape. Our vast portfolio of products and solutions backed by deep intelligence on the threat landscape cater to the various cybersecurity requirements of businesses, Government and PSUs be it with regards to their network, endpoints, BYOD devices, or data. We are delighted to be named as the Best Cybersecurity Brand at an illustrious industry platform such as the National Digital Innovation & Cybersecurity Summit. We will continue to innovate and deliver the most relevant cybersecurity solutions to enterprises and government customers across the country.”