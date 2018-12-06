Seqrite and TechFruits Solutions Highlight the need of Enterprise Cybersecurity at CXO Meet in Chennai

Seqrite, a specialist provider of enterprise cybersecurity and data protection solutions, has recently marked the conclusion of its highly-successful CXO Meet in Chennai, in association with its partner TechFruits Solutions Pvt. Ltd. The event was attended by over 75 senior leaders from Chennai and was in line with Seqrite’s long-term vision to improve cybersecurity readiness amongst Indian enterprises by raising awareness about the current security and threat environment, trends, and latest developments.

Unsurprisingly, the rapid evolution of the global threat landscape was amongst the key points discussed at the event. Major security incidents and trends were mapped to highlight how cybercriminals used advanced attacks such as cryptojacking, ransomware, phishing, website spoofing, DDoS, web-based attacks etc. to compromise the integrity of enterprise IT resources.

The regulatory focus on data privacy and security – and the impact of developments such as the GDPR and the proposed India’s data protection law – was also discussed in great detail. Critical topics pertaining to data privacy and security such as technology agnosticism, holistic applications, consent, accountability, enforcement mechanisms, and penalties were exhaustively covered in engaging discussions between the Seqrite team and the attendees.

Seqrite also took the opportunity to introduce its comprehensive portfolio of security solutions, highlighting how its in-depth threat research, intelligence, and security competencies can help enterprise users protect their networks, data, users, and endpoints. Industry-leading offerings such as End Point Security (EPS), Endpoint Security Cloud, Mobile Device Management (MDM) Unified Threat Management (UTM), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Endpoint Encryption and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) were amongst those showcased to the attendees at the Chennai CXO Meet.

Speaking on the event, Mr. Vijay Mhaskar, COO, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, “With India on a rapid digitization trajectory, businesses across the country are registering an exponential explosion in the market opportunities available to them. However, the growing interconnectivity has also broken down traditional network perimeters and increased the security risk that enterprises today are exposed to. Our Chennai CXO Meet was aimed at raising greater awareness about the need for enterprise security. Through this event, we wanted to engage senior business leaders into open discussions about the constantly-evolving threat landscape as well as the larger regulatory ecosystem, and how these developments affect their businesses.”

C.K. Lenin Christopher, Director, TechFruits Solutions Pvt. Ltd. said, “Apart from the major loss of revenue, a single unchecked security breach can cause significant damage to the organization’s market reputation. Recovering from such a blow can take years, and might even be impossible for smaller businesses. This is why ensuring that critical IT resources remain protected from advanced threats and attacks is the need of the hour for enterprises of all sizes today. We applaud the Seqrite team for taking the initiative to communicate the urgent need for robust enterprise security and are delighted to associate with it for this CXO Meet.”