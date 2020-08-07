Sennheiser Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Offers on Select Products

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the foundation of Sennheiser. In the year 1945, Dr. Fritz Sennheiser founded the “start-up” that would become Sennheiser. The company has been continuously setting trends in the audio industry with their innovative inspiration, curiosity and passion that have made products and services immensely successful.

Whether the customers are artists, disc jockeys, scientists, sound technicians or music-lovers- the Sennheiser name always stands for premium products. Their range of premium products entails of wireless microphones and monitoring systems, wired microphones, conference and information technology, headphones, audiology products, headsets for offices and 3D audio technologies.

To celebrate Sennheiser’s legacy and their milestone, the company is offering up to 40% discount on their selected range of professional products:

Sennheiser HD 200

Sennheiser HD 280

Sennheiser IE 40 Pro

Sennheiser XSW 1-835

SennheiserXSW-D Vocal Set

Sennheiser XSW-D Lavalier Set

Sennheiser XS 1

According to Vipin Pungalia, Director, Professional Segment, Sennheiser India, “I am quite thrilled to be a part of the brand which prides itself in their rich culture of innovation and passion for excellence. Sennheiser has been built on the vision to shape the future of the audio industry. We strive to continuously innovate and provide our customers with top class service and technology. The response that we have been receiving for our professional range of products has been quite phenomenal. I would like to sincerely thank our customers and partners for being an integral part of Sennheiser’s journey all these years.”

The innovative ideas of the developers have made Sennheiser products famous throughout the world. Sennheiser’s innovation have won them numerous international awards such as- The Technical Oscar (the Scientific and Engineering Award), a Grammy and the most significant television prize in the USA- the Emmy Award.

Sennheiser is shaping the audio world of tomorrow through their culture of innovation and passion for excellence. The passion to constantly achieve excellence in the field of the audio industry- the company has set many technological milestones in this 75 year journey- the first directional microphone in the fifties, the open headphone in the sixties, infrared transmission technology in the seventies and multichannel cordless transmission in the eighties. In the nineties, Sennheiser developed head-related surround systems, while intelligent audio information systems were the focus of our interest at the start of the new millennium – and today they continue to drive the progressive digitalisation of the audio world and create immersive audio experiences with the 3D audio technology program AMBEO.

To ensure that the company regularly innovates, they have created a unique instrument- Sennheiser Innovation AG- to study and shape the themes of the future. Today, it is important be setting the points for innovation at the earliest possible stage. They aim to detect important developments in consumer preferences right from the start, with a view to focusing the company’s thinking, products and services accordingly.