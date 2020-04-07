Sennheiser Announces New Distribution Partnership with AUDAC

Sennheiser, the German audio giant announced its exclusive distribution agreement with AUDAC to expand its presence in India market. With this partnership, Sennheiser will manage the complete sales, distribution and services of the comprehensive range of innovative audio products and solutions by AUDAC.

On this occasion, Mr. Vipin Pungalia, Director, Professional Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India said, “The partnership with AUDAC comes as a great delight to us and will further help us grow and strengthen our presence in the market. We always aim to provide our customers with best class products and services and this partnership will effectively and efficiently help us in reaching our customers and reinforce our footprint in India. Sennheiser has one of the largest sales, service and support system in India. This also gives us the opportunity to offer the wide-ranging products and solution range across the professional ecosystem to make our customers integration easy and efficient. We believe that together, Sennheiser and AUDAC will provide a great portfolio to serve the growing audio market.

AUDAC’s International Sales Director, Mark Asselberghs, is equally excited with the new appointment. “Sennheiser is a well-established distributor who know their market inside-out. They understand the importance of not just selling a product, but the added value of excellent service and technical assistance at every stage of the project. And that is exactly what AUDAC stands for.”

There has been a growing demand for audio equipment and solutions in the market. This collaboration will provide a plethora of products and solutions for the customers and businesses. It will bring AUDAC’s wide range of speakers, digital matrix system, amplifiers; solutions like ultra-compact wall speakers, ceiling speaker solutions with subwoofer to the customer.

It further strengthens Sennheiser’s ability to provide a technologically driven integrated sound solution to businesses, and customers operating in the professional audio segment. The tie-up will also accelerate the professional velocity of the business.