SECUREYE Launches 4G Wi-Fi Outdoor Camera

SECUREYE has recently launched 4G Wi-Fi outdoor camera with advanced tech integrations for the common users. The model SIP-2HDG-W40 is equipped with the latest pathbreaking technologies to keep the homes safe and secure. Equipped with motion detection alarm, APP remote monitoring, intelligent Wi-Fi configurations,24/7 monitoring capabilities, and huge storage space, thus, making it the go-to product for any consumer looking to ensure their safety.

The home security space has evolved so much over the years that every bit of tech integration upgrades the whole ecosystem by many notches.

On the launch, Manish Agarwal, Director, SECUREYE, said, “Home security is a prime concern for everyone. The product offerings from Secure Eye are built keeping in mind about the tech innovations in the industry so that we can out-do the products available in the market. Our offerings are not just good but are always ahead of its peers. We hope that cost-effective home solutions will keep everyone smiling without the threat of an untoward incident.”

The video surveillance market which is growing at 10.5% CAGR is already over Rs. 5000 cr. market in India. Fueled by the infra growth in both commercial and residential space the market is going to see a lot of traction in the demand for surveillance equipment.