SecuraShield Launches its Flagship Product: Total Security Cloud Premium in India

SecuraShield recently announced the launch of Total Security Cloud Premium. SecuraShield Total Security Cloud Premium offers inclusive protection against known IT threats and ensures 100% security of PC against zero-day malware attacks, web and email threats.

SecuraShield Total Security Cloud Premium is the most effective and proactive antivirus solution to keep users safe from the latest cyber threats “said, Bhupesh Malhotra, Country Head – India, SecuraShield.”At SecuraShield, we are committed in offering a fast & secure online experience to our customers. We will continue to enhance our product, include top notch technologies and come up with robust antivirus solution to help consumers mitigate the risk of cyber threats.”

SecuraShield Total Security Cloud Premium is all in one antivirus that provides total security to PCs from emerging online threats and disguised attacks. This ultimate piece of solution features a proactive detection technology to provide the real-time protection from cyber threats such as spyware, worms, adware, trojans, spam and phishing. Additionally, it offers great web-browsing security, ensures safe computing environment and removes viruses from automatically launching to other systems. Total SecurityCloud Premium is a light-weight solution that prevents all the threats and suspicious files from infecting the system.