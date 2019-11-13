SecuraShield Launches AV Pro Cloud Premium in India

SecuraShield recently announced the launch of AV Pro Cloud Premium. SecuraShield AV Pro Cloud Premium features proactive detection technology to effectively combat the sophisticated and advanced threats.

Bhupesh Malhotra, Country Head – India, SecuraShield said, “We are extremely happy to launch AV Pro Cloud Premium in the Indian market. The cybercrime landscape is constantly evolving, and attacks are becoming more complex, persistent and elusive. AV Pro Cloud Premium has been launched with a goal to make the online world a safer place for individuals from hackers and intruders to create a safe computing atmosphere.”

SecuraShield AV Pro Cloud Premium is an ultimate piece of security software that provides total security to PCs from emerging online threats and disguised attacks. Featuring enhanced scanning capabilities, the AV Pro Cloud Premium also ensures security from new age threats like worms, adwares, malwares, ransomware and trojans. SecuraShield AV products helps in monitoring and securing critical user data, ensures safe computing environment to the whole family while browsing the internet, shopping online, performing online transactions or during social networking.