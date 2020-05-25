SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY TO OPEN UP PATENTS IN FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

Seagate Technology plc announced that it has signed the Open COVID Pledge. The pledge grants free access to all of Seagate’s patented technologies to help enable diagnosing, preventing, containing and treating of COVID-19.

The mission of the Open COVID Pledge is to provide access to every tool at the disposal of businesses and society toward the goal of rapid development and deployment of technologies on a massive scale without impediment, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seagate’s mission is to maximize the potential of humanity,” said Seagate’s CEO Dr. Dave Mosley. “Never has that been more important than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Collaboration is going to be key in the efforts to fight the disease and minimize the lasting impact. The Open COVID Pledge is another of the amazing ways we can all work together, and Seagate is proud to be a part of this pledge to help enable critical access to powerful solutions for the good of humanity.”