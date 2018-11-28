Seagate Launches New Data-Readiness Index Revealing Impact Across Four Global Industries

The global datasphere1 could grow to 175 zettabytes by 2025, and industries such as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Media and Entertainment are helping to define this new era of data growth. This is according to an IDC White Paper The Digitization of the World – From Edge to Core, sponsored by global data and storage leader Seagate Technology, which examines impending shifts to the global data model. While Healthcare currently has the smallest share of the global enterprise datasphere among key industries examined in the study, it is primed to grow the fastest, far surpassing the Media and Entertainment sector and matching the Financial Services sector by 2025. The growth reflects advancements in healthcare analytics and imaging technology, as well as the increasing amount of real-time data created in medical care.

The study, The Digitization of the World – From Edge to Core, assesses data-readiness of the four critical industries that encompass nearly half of the global enterprise datasphere. It does so by using DATCON (DATa readiness CONdition), an index that evaluates management, usage and monetization of data to help inform today’s business leaders on their level of data-readiness. Ranging from 1 (Critical) to 5 (Optimized), DATCON scores are calculated across a number of metrics, including data growth, criticality, security, investment, management, skills and C-level involvement.