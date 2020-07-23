Seagate Introduces Modular Data Architecture for Enterprises in India

Seagate Technology announced the availability of its Exos and Nytro Systems in India. With this launch, Seagate partners with Kronicles to introduce a revolutionary modular approach to building and deploying storage systems that solve the specific needs of public and private Cloud providers, service providers and traditional data centers.

The global datasphere is projected to grow to 175 zettabytes by the year 20251, and businesses are facing a phenomenal growth in data sources and data volume that needs to be stored and processed. In order to tame this complexity and continue to put data to work during this IT 4.0 environment, a multi-tier architecture that connects the Cloud, the Edge, the Internet of Things, and traditional enterprise data centers is required.

Seagate’s Exos and Nytro System designs deliver modular flexibility combining a selection of Seagate Exos and Nytro drives in enclosures, enabling IT architects and data center managers to build versatile architectures that are designed to grow. All system components, including the enclosure, the controller, the firmware, and the drives, are developed by Seagate to work together seamlessly and all critical components are interchangeable regardless of size or budget.

“We are excited to introduce our Exos and Nytro systems in India to serve emerging IT 4.0 markets, as well as Cloud and traditional data center customers,” said Sameer Bhatia, Director of Asia Pacific Consumer Business Group and Country Manager for SAARC & India, Seagate Technology. “Our goal is to arm customers and partners with the right technologies to empower their businesses. With modular products that deliver versatility and usability, customers will enjoy drastically simplified user experience while successfully addressing their diverse business needs.”

Eric Liew, Regional Sales Director, Kronicles, said “Kronicles’ offerings are built on the three key attributes of ‘Performance, Simplicity and Dense Design.’ Seagate’s storage systems have amazing synergy with these principles, and we are very excited to partner with Seagate to deliver these products to the market. Kronicles uses Seagate systems to power up modern data solution for its Object Storage, Hyperconverged Infrastructure, and Software-Defined Storage solutions, delivered in a consumption-based model to accelerate and solve today’s modern business challenges.”