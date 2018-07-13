Seagate brings its latest Fast SSD portfolio to India with special ‘Amazon Prime Day’ pricing

Seagate Technology plc., announced the availability of its latest Fast SSD drives in India with an exciting Amazon Prime Day pricing starting at INR 8990. The special introductory price is valid for an offer period of one month beginning 16 July.

The Seagate Fast SSD was introduced earlier this year at CES 2018, as part of the company’s new range of product offerings expanding its SSD bandwagon. Available in two storage variants – 250 GB and 500GB – the Fast SSD is an ultra-portable flash drive that teams fast performance of up to 540MB/s transfer rates, shock-resistance and USB-C connectivity.

The meticulously crafted Fast SSD is slim, lightweight, and shock-resistant. It can withstand anything one’s commute can throw at them. With maximum sequential read/write speeds up to 540/500 MB/s, users will be able to work on any project, at any time, directly from the Fast SSD. The included formatting tool also enables users to optimise the drive for max performance, or cross-OS compatibility.

With USB-C technology steadily gaining acceptance and usage, the Fast SSD’s fully reversible USB-C provides hassle-free and future-proof connectivity. The included USB Type-C to Type-A cable also allows for flexibility in compatibility.