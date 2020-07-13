Savex Technologies Expands its Product List with Seceon’s Innovative Cybersecurity Platform for its Partners and Customers

Seceon announced it has added Savex Technologies Private Limited to its growing list of strategic Value-Added Distibutor partners. The two companies have officially signed an distribution agreement to offer enterprises and service providers a best-in-class solutions for detection and prevention of all known and unknown cyber threats in real-time from outside and within the organization.

Savex Technologies Private Limited is the 3rd largest information and communication technology distributor in India. It is a customer-oriented technology aware IT solution provider company providing a range of IT products and expert services to create competitive advantage. Savex is headquarted in Mumbai with 86 Sales Offices and 42 stocking locations across the country catering to over 7000 customers in 650+ cities. The spectrum of offering is huge to develop customized IT Solution for all sorts of customer needs. Seceon and Savex Texhnologies have partnered up to develop new channels for the Seceon® Open Threat Management (OTM) platform and the solutions – aiSIEM™, aiMSSP™ and aiXDR™ – built on the platform.

“India cybersecurity market is growing at a higher rate than global cybersecurity market rate primarily because of focus on digitization, government initiatives and also increased cyber attacks,” said Lalit Shinde, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Seceon. “Savex Technologies is a reputed and very well estabilished value-added distributor with a very large channel in the region and working together we intend to bring the disruptive innovation in cyber security market to this region for all organizations irrespective of their size.”

Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd said, “We are Glad to collaborate with a leading technology solutions provider like Seceon who pioneers the industry’s fully automated platform on detecting cyber security threats and vulnerabilities, eradicating in real-time. We believe this strategic partnership would enable us to further deliver Seceon award winning solution – aiSIEM into the channel & ultimately supporting our mutual customers across the country.’’