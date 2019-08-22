SAP Positioned as Leader in 2019 Gartner ‘Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools’

SAP announced that for the 12th consecutive year, independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP as a Leader in Gartner’s “Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.”* After evaluating its data integration products, Gartner recognized SAP as a Leader based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to Gartner: “The data integration tool market is resurging as new requirements for hybrid/intercloud integration, active metadata and augmented data management force a rethink of existing practices. This assessment of 16 vendors will help data and analytics leaders make the best choice for their organization.”

SAP solutions for EIM support capabilities to understand, integrate, cleanse, manage, associate and archive data to optimize business processes and analytical insights.

“Companies need smart integration tools and digital technologies to access and deliver trusted data from any source to any business process and user, at the time and in the context needed,” said Byron Banks, VP of SAP Platform and Technology Marketing. “We believe that this latest recognition from Gartner shows that SAP is enabling organizations to use enterprise information management as a critical element in achieving an intelligent enterprise.”