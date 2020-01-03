SAP Labs India tops JobBuzz 2019 Annual ‘Best New-Age Employers’

Indian employees voted for SAP Labs India as the ‘best new-age employer’ at the JobBuzz 2019 Annual Workplace Index Report – an annual list of the ‘Best New-Age Employers’. SAP Labs with the highest overall rating of 4.03 points (out of 5) on the JobBuzz Annual Index 2019, has emerged as the winner of ‘Best New-Age Employer’ 2019.

After SAP Labs India, Novartis AG grabbed the second spot on the Annual ‘Best New-Age Employers’ tally with 3.99 points and Marriott International was on the third position with 3.93 points. The FMCG giant General Electric Company was voted on the fourth position of this list of the best ‘new-age employers’.

Discussing the findings of this list, Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TimesJobs & JobBuzz said, “Companies now understand that the ‘best employees produce the best products’. Therefore, employers are going all out to shower their employees with the choicest opportunities. Companies are offering provisions like entrepreneurship lessons for employees, leave sharing among employees or extending medical cover to LGBTQ partners and even company-sponsored upskilling options – all in a bid to retain and attract great talent. I commend and congratulate all the companies listed at the JobBuzz 2019 Annual Index of India’s ‘Best New-Age Employers’. They have raised the bar high enough for the others to follow their suit”.

JobBuzz hosts more than 1 million reviews and ratings submitted by current/ex-employees of 41000+ companies. All these reviews have been quantified to curate a list of corresponding new-age workplace parameters such as work-life balance, career growth, salary and work culture. This index is a comprehensive showcase of what makes employees choose an employer and what works against them. The JobBuzz Annual ‘Best New-Age Employers’ Index shares the list of best reviewed and rated employers on the above-mentioned parameters.