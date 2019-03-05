Recently, Sanjay Kumar joins Director Sales (India Market) at Shenzhen OSCOO Tech Co. Limited. Earlier, he was worked with Compuage, Rashi Peripherals, Bharti Teletech, Moserbaer & Global Infonet in a different capacity.

Shenzhen OSCOO Tech Co. Limited was founded in 2004, which is specialized in SSDs, DDR (DDR3 & DDR4), USB flash drives, and other computer peripherals.

Oscar Yin, President, Shenzhen OSCOO Tech Co. Limited, said, “Our factory is a national high-tech enterprise with ISO 9001:2008- and 14001:2004-certified. We have hundreds of patents for inventions, utility models patent and design patent, and all of our products have acquired CE, FCC and RoHS certificates. Over 20 production lines are equipped in our 8,000-square-meter factory, with the daily output volume of 20,000 pieces of SSD, 10,000 pieces of DDR and 45,000 pieces of USB flash drives. We are able to handle 70% of our orders within 5 working days only, while our MOQ requirement is just 100 pieces. We have a strong RD team from USA and Taiwan who can design the PCB layout precisely and optimize the use of chips and solution IC. Our strict QC technicians who conduct piece-by-piece double test on PCBA finished products and randomly check the finished products before packing. Thus the return rate is less than 0.5%. Our products are enjoying a ready market in Southeast Asia, Europe, South America, USA, Australia etc.”

“India is an emerging market and high potential to have our brand presence in India market. We have appointed Sanjay Kumar as a Director Sales (India Market) who has a rich experience in Flash Memory Business. Prior to Joining our Company he has worked with Compuage, Rashi Peripherals, Bharti Teletech, Moserbaer & Global Infonet,” added, Oscar Yin.

As a part of his portfolio, Kumar would be overseeing the setting up of resilient channels and distribution networks in different regions to tap into the large reservoir of consumers ready to buy the SSD products.

“Today the SSD market is growing well and certainly it’ll replace the HDD market. I’ve already working on this space for more than 13-years and so, we’ve responsibilities to promote the SSD products in the Indian market,’’ said, Sanjay Kumar.