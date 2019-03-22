Samtec Releases Ultra Micro Power Connectors with Incredible Design Flexibility

Samtec announces the release of mPOWER connectors – the ultimate micro high-power solution with incredible design flexibility for power-only or power/signal applications. This 2.00 mm pitch power connector system (UMPT/UMPS) features a small form factor while achieving up to 18 Amps per blade.

This micro high-power system not only saves board space, but also carries extremely high amperage per square inch. Compared to traditional power connectors that carry 20 Amps per blade in a large form factor, mPOWER passes 18 Amps per blade in about half the size, freeing up the board for other components or minimizing package size.

Due to the wide variety of stack heights available, mPOWER can be easily added to new or existing architectures alongside one of Samtec’s high-speed connector systems for a unique two-piece power and signal/ground solution. Stack heights range from 5 mm to 12 mm with up to 16 mm in development for increased compatibility with other high-speed connector systems. Compatible Samtec high-speed systems include: AcceleRate HD, Edge Rate, SEARAY, SEARAY 0.80 mm, LP Array, Q Strip, Q2, Tiger Eye and more.

Further design flexibility is available with a choice of 2, 3, 4 and 5 power blades (up to 10 blades in development). Matte Tin or 10 µ” Gold plating are standard with optional 30 µ” Gold plating to meet specific regulations. Additionally, the power blades have 2 stage mating, and can be selectively loaded to achieve any specific creepage and clearance requirements. Optional weld tabs provide increased stability on the board.