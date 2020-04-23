Samtec Releases RF047-A Cable Assembly

Samtec announces a new flexible low-loss cable assembly with performance up to 67 GHz. The RF047-A cable assembly, using 1.85 mm male and female connectors, operates to 67 GHz with a maximum VSWR of 1.4:1 or better.

The connectors are solder clamp designs with fully captivated center contacts. The body components are passivated stainless steel with gold plated brass solder ferrule and beryllium copper contact. Other connector options offered include male and female 2.92 mm series, as well as male and female SMPM series. Custom connector options are also available. These high-performance assemblies are ideal for space-limited applications requiring high flexibility.