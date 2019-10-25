Samtec Features Latest 32 GT/s Interconnect Solutions at PCI-SIG® Developers Conference Asia-Pacific Tour 2019

Samtec Inc., a privately held $822 MM global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, will showcase and demonstrate their latest high-performance interconnect and technologies at the PCI-SIG Developers Conference Asia-Pacific Tour 2019.

Samtec high-speed technologies for Silicon-to-Silicon optimization will be on display, including new high-speed, high-bandwidth optical, board-to-board and cable-to-board interconnects. 56 Gbps PAM4 and 32 GT/s product demonstrations and technical sessions will also be highlighted.

• Scalable 32 GT/s Silicon Test Platform:

Demonstration of a configurable, next-generation GPU-based system combining cable mesh backplane (AcceleRate Slim Body Cable Assemblies) and tradition two-connector backplane (next-generation Edge Rate High-Speed Edge Card Connector) topologies.

• Direct Connect Technology:

The demonstration platform showcases low latency, high performance, on-board optical engines transmitting at 56 Gbps PAM4 per channel. The Samtec FireFly Micro Flyover System copper and optical options offer a direct connection into the ASIC/FPGA package, bypassing the PCB for improved density and performance. The latest FireFly™ solutions are compatible with new generation FPGAs that support 56G PAM4 transceivers.