Samsung Launches Portable SSD T7 Touch

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the release of its latest external storage device – the Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) T7 Touch – which combines sleek, compact design with the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. The new device also elevates data protection to the next level with an additional hardware security measure in the form of a built-in fingerprint sensor.

“Consumers who are constantly on the go between work, play and passion projects want to be able to securely carry their content with them,” said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India. “Now their data is secure thanks to the fingerprint recognition functionality incorporated into the product, which delivers industry-leading transfer speeds in a compact form factor.”

Designed for both professional and casual users, Samsung’s T7 Touch provides enough capacity to securely store large numbers of pictures, games or 4K/8K videos whether on a PC, tablet, smartphone or game console[1], as well as the durability to take their content with them[2].

The T7 Touch offers a significant speed upgrade over previous storage solutions. With a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s[3], it is approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5, and up to 9.5 times faster than external HDDs[4]. Moreover, the device can reach its maximum speed when used with the NVMe interface.

For an added layer of security, the T7 Touch brings the first built-in fingerprint scanner to Samsung SSDs on top of password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. It also features a ‘Motion LED’, which allows the user to determine the status of the device simply with a single glance. Despite the considerable speed boost, hardware additions and solid metal (aluminum) casing, the new SSD still weighs in at a light 58 grams. The innovative nature of Samsung’s T7 Touch has been recognized at the CES 2020 Innovation Awards.