Samsung Launches Innovative Digital Window Display with Eye Catching Dual Display Solution for Retailers and Restaurateurs

Samsung launched its Digital Window Display OMN-D series that comes with dual display, setting a new benchmark in display solutions for smart retail outlets and restaurants.

Samsung OMN-D Series is a dual display, with screens on both sides, allowing retailers to maximize messaging. The window-facing screen features bright visuals and prominent positioning, giving passers-by motivation to enter the store. Once inside, indoor-facing displays enhance the shopping experience with content promoting sales, new merchandise and additional information about the store and its services. As a single unit, it reduces equipment and installation costs, increasing operational efficiency, compared to installing two separate displays.

The dual display feature on the OMN-D series not only delivers an image with flawless clarity but is also designed to maintain superior picture quality even when exposed to direct sunlight. With its slim and sleek design, the OMN-D series is compatible with any window layout and complements the style of any brand allowing them to synergise into various storefronts. It consumes a low amount of power, which allows businesses to reduce overall costs and optimise efficiency, considerably.

“Rich digital content is the new norm. That is why a growing trend in the retail industry is the introduction of digital signage into window storefronts. Samsung’s philosophy of building trust with stakeholders has always encouraged us to deliver innovative and technologically advanced products. The revolutionary Samsung OMN-D series of display signage is ideal for smart retailers as it offers fast and cost-efficient real-time updates for multiple displays,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.