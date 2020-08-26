Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ in India

Samsung announced the launch of Galaxy Tab S7 Series, which is loaded with tools to unleash your creativity, immerse you in entertainment and take your productivity to the next level. Galaxy Tab S7 comes with 11” display, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with 12.4” display.

Packed with cutting-edge features and seamlessly integrated into the Galaxy ecosystem, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are built to support you in every pursuit—from work to play, and everything in between. Featuring a new-and-improved S Pen, a stunning display and a suite of creativity features, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ offer a vast canvas for bringing all your ideas to life.

“At Samsung, we believe in creating products that equip our consumers for an ever-changing world. In this era of the Next Normal, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will help people find new ways to stay productive, connected and entertained through their day. The large immersive display and powerful processor coupled with the in box S Pen and new and improved DeX mode are designed to let consumers switch seamlessly between work and play,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic Silver colours. Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi variant will be available at Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop. Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ LTE variants will be available at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart. Consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ to avail special benefits.

In addition, consumers of Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ can avail a special discount of 22.6% on purchase of Microsoft 365 Family. Microsoft 365 is the productivity suite offered by Microsoft, which encompasses cloud storage, advanced security and access to premium Microsoft applications.