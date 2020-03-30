Sachin Relwani is appointed as the new Channel Head of Kaspersky in March who will be looking over the South Asia Region covering India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Sachin is expected to overlook and strengthen the channel partners’ network, distribution and the vendor community in the South Asia region. Sachin will also be responsible for recruiting new partners as well as maintain the existing relationships with partners and distributors. With strategic planning in association with the partners, the aim is to reach out to the end-users in the remotest areas of India and beyond. Sachin will be closely working with the India team based in Kaspersky’s South Asia office in Mumbai.

Commencing his journey with Kaspersky, Sachin Relwani said, “The cybersecurity industry is very dynamic right now. With the evolving cyber ecosystem it is one of the most exciting times to be a part of this industry, especially with a team who is ready to Bring on the Future of technology and cybersecurity. I am very excited to take up the role of Channel Head at Kaspersky for the South Asia region and equally thrilled to develop greater and stronger long term relations with existing and new partners. I am also inspired by their commitment to escalate the partner and company profits through their global partner program ‘Kaspersky United’ that enables partners globally to benefit from specialization, technical and support benefits which lead to higher profitability.”

With his 19+ years of expertise in channel partner distribution and vendor community, Sachin will focus his efforts towards expanding Kaspersky’s reach in the B2B market and to the remotest areas for South Asia in association with Kaspersky’s partners and distributors.

Dipesh Kaura, General Manager, Kaspersky (South Asia) said, “With our 100% focus on our channel network, we’re really looking forward to working with Sachin. He brings with him an expertise in this area that will certainly help us strengthen our existing partnerships and build new ones. The entire team extends him a warm and hearty welcome”

“South Asia remains a priority for Kaspersky and we are on a constant lookout for future partnerships to build and expand a healthy partner ecosystem for the industry, and Sachin’s joining will only add more fuel to our focus on channel development programs”, added Dipesh Kaura