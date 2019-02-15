S.AV delivers mesmerizing visuals with Christie HS Series at Long Vi Palace

The walls of Long Vi Palace’s grand ballroom has been transformed into a large projection canvas that enthralls customers and guests with bright, vibrant visuals that’s unprecedented in Vietnam’s hospitality industry. This visually-stunning, 270-degree projection mapping showcase has been made possible using 14 Christie HS Series 1DLP laser projectors.

Installed and commissioned by Christie’s Vietnamese partner S.AV, the projectors consist of D13HD-HS and D16HD-HS models capable of full HD resolution and brightness levels of 13,000 and15, 750 ISO lumens respectively. They are strategically fitted on the ceiling of the luxuriously furnished 1,600-squaremeter ballroom to present vivid and lifelike images that complement the themes of various events. This makes Long Vi Palace the first wedding and convention center in Vietnam to be equipped with state-of-the-art laser projection technology for 3D projection mapping.

“As the leading hospitality venue in Vietnam, we’re always looking at deploying cutting-edge technologies to offer the most unique experience to our customers by delivering breathtaking visuals and creating a brand new atmosphere every single time,” said Cao Bao Ngoc, owner of Long Vi Palace. “The Christie HS Series is our projector of choice due to its high-brightness, color accuracy, form factor and total cost of ownership. The projectors’ performance inspires confidence and it’s a delight to see how the ballroom can be amazingly transformed with different projection contents; making the experience always new and different to customers.”

Ngo XuanMinh, Founder and Sales Manager, S.AV, commented, “The Christie HS Series, with its compact, lightweight form factor and omnidirectional capabilities, coupled with long-lasting laser light source and BoldColor Technology that creates the color balance needed to reproduce colorful images without sacrificing brightness, is the perfect projector model that fulfils all the requirements for this major project. This is the largest indoor 3D projection mapping installation that we’ve worked on in Vietnam, and we are very pleased with the effects. This gives us the experience and confidence to undertake projects of such scale in the future.”