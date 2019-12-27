RP tech Successfully Concludes PCD Training Program for Champions

In a dynamic technology industry, one has to constantly upgrade his skillsets to stay relevant in the business. Today the business success is not only defined by scale but loyal customers. To educate its Champions on the significance of having strong relations with various business stakeholders for a sustainable growth, RP tech India, country’s only value-added distributor concluded its flagship PCD Training program. Themed as ‘Connect & Conquer’, the two days training program was organized in association with leading technology brands Asus, AMD, HP, Microsoft and Lenovo.

The PCD training program is RP tech India’s unique initiative aimed at educating Champions on growth prospects in the PCD vertical. Champions from across India gather in the two days intensive training program to learn about new technologies and understand vendors’ product roadmap. Over 80 Champions from across India participated in the event organized on 13th and 14th December in Mumbai.

The PCD training started with a presentation from Hewlett Packard (HP). Mr. Saurabh Khurana, Country Category Manager – Consumer Display at HP, conducted a session on growth opportunities in Consumer Display segment in India. Unveiling HP’s product roadmap in 2020, Mr. Khurana provided a glimpse of HP’s flagship display portfolio. HP also conducted a session on Thin Client and Retail solutions.

Mr. Saurabh Khurana said, “Surveillance, Notebook Connect and Entertainment are the three major growth drivers of Consumer Display business in India and there will be a tremendous opportunity in these three segments in the next three years. Similarly, 4K is another niche area with huge growth prospects. We are bringing innovative and cutting edge display solutions in 2020 and we urge RP tech Champions to educate partners on HP’s innovative solutions portfolio.”

Asus talked about the company’s product roadmap and channel mapping strategy. The vendor also discussed various marketing strategies and how Champions can leverage its all India channel partners list to push the sales. Commenting on the PCD meet, Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head – Consumer, Commercial and Gaming PC, Asus India said, “RP tech India is our strategic ally and RP tech Champions are at the core of our sales and marketing strategy. PCD training is a great platform to meet and interact with the Champions and educate them about our business strategies. I congratulate team RP tech for the successful execution of the event.”

The PCD vertical is the fastest-growing segment within RP tech India and the company aspires to become the leading distribution house in this space. Highlighting the road map, Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales and Marketing, RP tech India, said, “We at RP tech India believe in inclusive growth and therefore, training and education of Champions become a critical aspect of our business strategy. We want our Champions to be the preferred business allies of channel partners. And to enable this we want to ensure that they are equipped with all the necessary skillsets and knowledge. The PCD vertical is our major growth engine and we are consistently growing at a double-digit CAGR in this space. We aspire to keep this momentum in 2020.”