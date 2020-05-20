RP tech India’s Green & Orange Zone Offers gave Impetus to Channel Business: Partners 

RP tech India’s Green and Orange zone offers received an overwhelming response from channel partners across India. Over 500 partners in more than 250 cities benefitted from the offers announced between 4th-16th May. Appreciating RP tech’s proactive step, partners said that the initiative provided an impetus to the channel business during the Corona crisis and subsequent lockdown.

RP tech India successfully concluded Green and Orange Zone offers for all India channel partners. Under the offers, partners were eligible for various rewards on the achievement of certain turnover from RP tech during the offer period. Valid on Peripherals, Components, and Accessories brands from RP tech Portfolio, the offers were divided into the various slab to ensure maximum participation from partners.

Highlighting the benefits of the offer, Akhilesh Goyal, Proprietor of Hubli based Goyal Infotronics, said, “The Orange zone offer helped me to restart business and reduce losses I incurred in the last 2 months. I am thankful to RP tech India’s local team for their support in the timely delivery of material. These kinds of offers are essential to boost the confidence of channel partners and help them sustain in the business. I thank RP tech for the steps they have taken to support channel partners during the COVID -19 crisis.”

Endorsing similar opinion, Sanjay Sharda, Proprietor of Sangali based Sun Art Studio, said, “The offer helped me in getting my business back on the track. Their prompt material delivery and service support helped me get good business during the offer period. The initiative was fantastic, however, I would appreciate if they provide clarity on product availability and offer multiple SKUs options in the future.”

Vipul Maheshwari, Proprietor of Ajmer based R. S. Infotech, said that the offer was a positive step towards normalizing the channel business. “It was a positive step from RP tech India”, Mr. Maheshwari said adding, “The demand for work from home solutions is huge and we will see a surge in the demand for components, PCs, and peripherals post lockdown.”

Appreciating the support from RP tech’s Ludhiana branch, Ranjeev Singh, Proprietor of MAX IT HUB said, “RP tech’s local support was very valuable to get the maximum benefit out of the offer. They provided me with regular updates about products and also helped in the billing process. I am thankful to them for their value-added support to channel partners during these challenging times.”

Kushal Sarda, Proprietor of Hubli based Visa Infotech said, “This initiative was very aggressive and out of the way. RP tech India is very bullish over business compared to other distributors and hence, they are offering all the possible value-added support to channel partners. I expect them to extend this offer further and they should also add options to bundle products for maximum business.”

The offers not only received big thumbs up from channel partners but brands also lauded RP tech India for successful implementation of the initiative. Expressing his views, Khalid Wani, Director, Channel Sales – India & SAARC – Western Digital, said, “RP tech India has always been in the forefront when it comes to channel enablement and we feel that the innovative promotions that they are running for the partners in the Green and Orange zones will further help the partner to maximize the margin opportunities, which is the definite need of the hour.”

Thrilled with the positive response from channel partners and vendors, Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India said that the company would continue to thrive for the betterment of channel community. “We are overwhelmed with the response from channel partners to Green and Orange zone offers. We want to be the first movers and encourage partners to drive channel business and we will continue to come up with such programs to support our partners”, Goenka said.