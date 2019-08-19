RP tech India Offers TP-Link Partners Memorable Trip to Dubai

Honoring contribution of its partners in TP-Link business, RP tech India recently offered a memorable foreign trip to its elite channel partners. Under the flagship Foreign Trip Scheme (FTS) scheme designed for channel partners who excel in SMB business, RP tech India took partners to an exotic trip to the land of dessert.

The FTS is a target based scheme conceptualized by RP tech India, wherein top-performing partners get foreign junket for achieving their sales targets. This year, networking partners from across India were qualified for Dubai FTS for achieving targets in 2018 -19.

The FTS also provided partners with an opportunity to engage and interact with the senior leadership of and TP-Link, who was also part of the trip. Partners were thrilled to enjoy the exotic tourist attractions in Dubai and enjoyed their much-needed break after year-long hectic business schedule.

Commenting on the tour, one of the partners, Mr. Shiv Chaudhary, owner of Delhi based Unique Compusoft Pvt Ltd, said, “It was a fabulous trip, well-organized by RP tech India. It was a great experience to see tourist places such as Burj Khalifa, Dhow Cruise Creek, Ferrari World and experience the culture of the nation. It was also a good platform to meet fellow partners and have an exchange of ideas and experiences.”

Another partner, Mr. Vikas, owner of Ahmadabad based Air Networking Solutions, said, “I enjoyed the Dessert Safari very much. The arrangement and hospitality of team RP tech were awesome. I did not encounter any difficulty throughout the trip. I thank RP tech India for recognizing my achievement and look forward to deep engagement with them.”

Commenting on the FTS, Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Sr. VP -SMB & Telecom at TP-Link India, said, “The FTS is a unique concept from RP tech India to recognize and appreciate our partners’ commitment to TP-Link. I congratulate team RP tech for their efforts in making this trip a grand success. I express my gratitude to all our partners for their commitment to the TP-Link business in India.”

RP tech India is the authorized distributor of TP-Link’s entire SMB line of solutions, including indoor and outdoor access points, load balance routers, VPN routers, unmanaged, smart, managed switches, SPF modules, media converter and splitters since 2018.