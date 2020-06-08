RP tech India launches SSD Upgrade Offer for Customers

RP tech India, countries only value-added distributor has launched ‘SSD Upgrade Offer’ for end – customers. Under the offer, 100 buyers will get assured gifts for upgrading their old hard drives to SSD. The offer, which is valid till June 15, aims to ensure the power of speed and high performance with RP tech India’s latest SSDs portfolio to Indian consumers.

Launching the offer, Alok Choudhary, Group Business Manager, RP tech India said, “Since Work from Home (WFH) has seen large adoption in India, the demand for high-speed computing has surged drastically. The offer aims to encourage Indian consumers to upgrade their PCs to SSD for smooth computing experience. Since its launch, the scheme has created a lot of buzz in the market and we are getting good response from end customers.”

The SSD Upgrade offer also aims to support the storage partners to liquidate their stocks. Partners appreciated the initiative of RP tech India and said it would encourage them to boost sale. Expressing his views, Mr. Paresh of Mumbai based MEK Peripherals, said, “This is a very good offer and it is expected to generate business. Work from Home has generated a huge demand for high-performance computing solutions such offers will help channel partners push SSDs in the market. I am also promoting the offer through Whatsapp and Facebook in my circle. In my opinion, RP tech should extend the offer period beyond 15th June as I expect more demand for SSDs post lockdown relaxation.”

Since its announcement, the SSD Upgrade offer has received an overwhelming response from end customers. Talking about his experience, Gene Lobo said, “A local dealer informed me about this scheme and I bought Western Digital SSD. The product is good and working fine. I am happy with the delivery support from the dealer and RP tech India.

Another buyer, Pankaj Aggarwal said, “I was facing a lot of performance issues with my PC and was looking to upgrade the hard drive. I came across the SSD Upgrade scheme from RP tech India through a local dealer and I bought Western Digital SSD. I am happy with the product and I can now work more smoothly and efficiently.”