RP tech India Joins DataDirect Networks’ PartnerLink Program

RP tech India, Country’s only value-added distributor has joined DataDirect Networks’ (DDN) PartnerLink Program. The PartnerLink program provides DDN’s approved partners with a strong foundation for commercial success. By joining the PartnerLink program, RP tech India expands its existing solutions portfolio in high-performance computing (HPC).

The US-based DataDirect Networks is the leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. The PartnerLink is a comprehensive channel program that provides approved partners with a strong foundation for commercial success. The program rewards partners’ investment in DDN and provides a clear path to a highly profitable relationship. The program offers partners access to training programs, marketing support and sales tools.

Commenting on the tie-up with DDN, Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing at RP tech India said, “We are excited to become the approved partner of DDN in India. The business landscape in India is undergoing a significant transformation. With the advent of AI, HPC is being increasingly used to drive commercial and industrial growth. With the PartnerLink program, DDN helps us offer industry-leading products and solutions to support businesses to achieve the highest level of efficiency and productivity.”

“We already have a strong portfolio of HPC solutions serving to our enterprise and SMB customers across the verticals. With the addition of DDN’s storage solutions we further strengthen our enterprise offerings”, Mr. Goenka added.

Commenting on the partnership, Atul Vidwansa, general manager of DDN India, said, “ RP tech India is the largest technology distribution company in India with strong solutions portfolio, diverse clientele and wide reach. We welcome RP tech India to the DDN family and we look forward to a successful partnership with them.”

Highlighting the roadmap, Goenka said, “We are already working on a few corporate enquiries. We will do internal training to ensure that our team is well-verse with DDN’s cutting edge solutions. Simultaneously, we will also create a buzz in the channel about this new partnership to generate for leads.”