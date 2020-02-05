RP tech India introduces Ubiquiti® UniFi Protect G3 Video Surveillance Series in India

RP tech India is pleased to introduce Ubiquiti UniFi™ Protect G3 Video Surveillance series in India. Designed for maximum performance in the smallest form factor, the G3 UniFi Protect Cameras deliver superior video quality at an affordable price. The Company has launched five models namely UVC-G3-FLEX, UVC-G3-DOME, UVC-G3, UVC-G3-PRO and CK GEN 2 PLUS to, which offers advanced surveillance at users’ ease.

The UniFi Video G3 series represents the next generation of cameras designed for use in the UniFi Video surveillance management system. These cameras offer 1080p Full HD resolution for day or night use and are integrated with the UniFi Video software for powerful and flexible, integrated IP video management. It offers scalable plug and play, where users’ can add up to 20 cameras to their surveillance system to cover every angle or perimeter.

Automatic camera detection in the UniFi Video software makes it easy to install and deploy cameras. The cameras are easy to operate and manage using the UniFi Video software, which is pre-installed on the optional UniFi Cloud Key Gen2 Plus and UniFi Dream Machine Pro. Users can download Video software on a Windows or Linux-based system free of charge. UniFi Video can also be accessed on iOS and Android platforms using the UniFi Video mobile app.

A key feature of the UniFi Video cameras is that it handles motion detection instead of the server, relieving the workload on the server and ensuring that compression and noise won’t affect motion detection. UniFi Video has automatic recording management to free up disk space. User-definable disk space and date-based auto purge allow users to keep a set amount of free disk space or automatically delete recordings after a certain number of days.

Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India said, “We are excited to introduce UniFi Protect camera range in the Indian market. Designed for maximum performance in the smallest form factor, the G3 UniFi Protect Cameras deliver superior video quality at an affordable price. You can view your live video and recordings anywhere with free cloud access and mobile applications.”

“With the launch of UniFi Protect camera range, we plan to capture maximum market share for Ubiquiti with the help of other wide range of products in PoE Switches, Indoor and Outdoor access point for PTP and PTMP connectivity. As their leading distribution partners, we will ensure seamless availability of products through our wide distribution network to end-customers. We also intend to reach out to surveillance partners across the regions to increase visibility of the Ubiquiti brand”, said Harish Agarwal, Business Manager at RP tech India.