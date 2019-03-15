RP tech India celebrates its 30th anniversary in ICT industry

RP tech India has reached a milestone this March, celebrating 30 years in the ICT industry. Incepted in 1989 by visionary founders S.M. Pansari and K.K. Choudhary, RP tech India has grown consistently and has emerged as the leading distribution powerhouse in the country.

Expressing gratitude to all the stakeholders who contributed in the Company’s remarkable growth journey, K.K. Choudhary, Co-founder and Director said, “On the occasion of 30th anniversary I sincerely thank all the stakeholders who have contributed in our success. We reiterate our commitment to be the most preferred ally of our vendors and channel partners.”

Commenced business with a single brand operation and limited coverage, RP tech India has expanded its horizon in multiple verticals and brands. Growing at a consistent 25 per cent CAGR, the Company has emerged as the most admired value-added distributor. As part of its strategic transition, RP tech India is now diversifying in new areas of the business to achieve organic and inorganic growth. Similarly, the Company is strengthening its services arm to expand business in the emerging upcountry markets in order to tap potential consumers and marketplaces.

Talking about the renewed business strategy, Kapal Pansari, Director said, “We are heading towards the next level of growth and diversifying into the other areas of business. We are rigorously working to develop our expertise in the world of emerging technologies. To enable that we have created a new Enterprise vertical. I am confident that with the most robust distribution ecosystem and comprehensive brand portfolio, we will soon emerge as the leading player in this space.

RP tech India has the most diverse and comprehensive brand portfolio of over 20 international brands. The Company has not only helped these brands to grow in the India market but also provided them end to end ground support to enter into new regions and tap potential channel partners. As a result of this value-added support, these brands have strong and long-lasting ties with the Company.

RP tech India aspires to offer best in class technology and services to Indian end customers. Taking about the go to market strategy of the Company, Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales and Marketing, said, “It is our aspiration to become the one stop shop for all the technology needs of Indian end users. We will continue to focus on developing new channels and marketplaces. At the same time, we are extensively investing in our newly formed Enterprise vertical, which will be the key growth drivers for the Company in the coming years. While we are very bullish growth aspirant, fair and ethical practices are and will remain the core of our business philosophy.