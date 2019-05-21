RP tech India Brings Leading Graphics Cards Brand Colorful Technology

RP tech India has signed up an exclusive distribution partnership with Colorful Technology Company Limited. Headquartered in China, Colorful is a leading manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards and high-performance storage solutions. With this collaboration, RP tech India has become the exclusive distribution partner and service provider for Colorful Graphics Cards, which are designed using NVIDIA GPUs of GT, GTX & RTX Series to offer seamless gaming experience. Colorful enhances the user experience with its proprietary Silver Plate, One-key OC and I-game Pure Power technology.

Commenting on the collaboration with Colorful, Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales and Marketing, said, “We are very pleased to bring Colorful in India. Colorful is the # No 1 brand in China and we are excited to offer their cutting edge solutions in the Indian market.”

Talking about the distribution roadmap for Colorful, Goenka said, “RP tech India is very bullish over the booming Gaming business and we will leverage this opportunity to grow the Colorful business across the Metros and Non-Metros locations. Simultaneously, we will focus on brand awareness and visibility through various channel engagement and marketing campaigns.”

Highlighting the value proposition RP tech India offers to Colorful, Wei Luo, General Manager, Sales, said, “The collaboration of Colorful and RP tech India is a wonderful decision. RP tech India is a successful company with a long history rooted in the Indian market. They have the know-how knowledge and solid foundation, which we believe could help Colorful take the first step in India. Most importantly, we share the common mission, which is to bring the premium quality products and services to customers.”

Talking about the go-to-market and channel strategy, Luo said that Colorful would collaborate with RP tech India to conduct various marketing activities and channel engagement programs to enhance brand awareness in the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Vamsi Krishna, Consumer Marketing Head, NVIDIA said, “We are excited to have Colorful enter the Indian market as India is starting to become a serious gaming entity that’s recognized in the world stage and Colorful’s entry in the country further exemplifies this fact.”