RP tech India announces the availability of NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX

RP tech India has announced the availability of NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX Module and Developer Kit. Jetson Xavier NX is the world’s smallest AI Supercomputer for Embedded and Edge Systems that comes with cloud-native support. Available at a price point INR 36,250, the Jetson Xavier NX is available through RP tech’s authorized distribution channel.

Alok Choudhary, Group Business Manager, RP tech India, said, “NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX is a perfect solution for high-performance AI systems. We will be positioning the solution among AI-focused software developers and product manufacturers. Since its launched in May, we have received many inquiries and we ensure seamless availability of the solutions through our robust distribution network.”

The NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX Module and Developer Kit brings supercomputer performance to the edge. Smaller than a credit card (70×45 mm), the energy-efficient Jetson Xavier NX module delivers server-class performance—21 TOPS (at 15 W) or up to 14 TOPS (at 10 W). It can run multiple modern neural networks in parallel and process data from multiple high-resolution sensors—a requirement for full AI systems. Available cloud-native support makes it easier than ever to develop and deploy AI software to edge devices.

Jetson Xavier NX is production-ready and supports all popular AI frameworks. This opens the door for embedded edge-computing devices that demand increased performance to support AI workloads but are constrained by size, weight, power budget, or cost. The developer kit is supported by the entire NVIDIA software stack, including accelerated SDKs and the latest NVIDIA tools for application development and optimization. A Jetson Xavier NX module and reference carrier board are included, along with AC power supply.

Jetson Xavier NX is perfect for high-performance AI systems like commercial robots, medical instruments, smart cameras, high-resolution sensors, automated optical inspection, smart factories, and other AIoT embedded systems.