Robotics boom across industries leads to surge in demand for jobs

According to data from Indeed, there has been an increase of 186% in the number of job seekers looking for work opportunities in the robotics sector in India between May 2015 and May 2018. During the same period, job postings in the sector grew by 191%.

The rising interest among job seekers for jobs in robotics as seen in the past year by far outstrips the growth witnessed by the sector in the previous years, while the number of job postings in the sector, on the other hand, has slowed after the initial boom, during which growth was far more rapid.

It appears that while job seekers are increasingly looking at working in the robotics sector, companies within the sector are slowing down in terms of hiring. Following the initial spurt in growth in 2015, driven by the government’s investment of $13 billion USD in robotics under its Make in India initiative, hiring for robotics profiles has slowed considerably.

The data further indicates that Maharashtra is the leading state in India for those seeking job opportunities in the robotics sector. Home to large technology centres like Pune and Mumbai, it comes as no surprise that the region leads the trend. It is followed by Karnataka, which houses India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru, and Telangana, of which upcoming technology hub Hyderabad is a part, making up the top three regions in India for job opportunities in the robotics sector. According to a previous study by Indeed, the leading cities in India for jobs in the technology space are also predominantly from the states that lead in terms of robotics job openings.