RoboSense Announces Partnership With ControlWorks

RoboSense and ControlWorks announced a partnership to provide RoboSense’s Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems to Korean OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, etc. ControlWorks will provide localized sales channels, product services and technical support for the Korean market. RoboSense will provide intelligent automotive-grade MEMS solid-state LiDAR perception systems for Level 3+ mass production autonomous passenger cars. RoboSense’s autonomous perception systems consist of advanced LiDAR hardware and AI point cloud perception algorithms that output real-time environment information from the 3D point cloud, including high-precision localization, obstacles detection, classification, and tracking, etc.

Targeted to Level 3+ mass production passenger cars, RoboSense provides advanced Smart Sensors based on the RS-LiDAR-M1, a revolutionary MEMS solid-state LiDAR which strikes a perfect balance between low cost and higher vehicle safety, reliability, and performance. The mass production version of the M1, to be provided to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, will have a built-in dedicated computing chip to run RoboSense’s proprietary AI point cloud perception RS-LiDAR-Algorithms, outputting the environment-perception results in real-time. With this advanced Smart Sensor, customers of ControlWorks will no longer need an additional ECU on vehicle to run algorithms, which will greatly reduce mass production cost and also save valuable space within the vehicle. From all aspects, the M1 meets the stringent requirements of mass production autonomous passenger cars.

Catering to the critical applications of smart transportation, including passenger cars, RoboTaxis, unmanned low speed vehicles and shuttles, and V2R (vehicle to roadside systems), RoboSense provides customized Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems by combining its 16, 32, and 128 channel LiDAR, short-range blind spot LiDAR, and AI point cloud perception algorithms. Currently, ControlWorks has integrated RoboSense’s perception system RS-Fusion-P3 system in their autonomous driving system, and they are planning to integrate RoboSense’s solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1 in their next stage of testing.