ROBOSENSE ANNOUNCES 125-LASER BEAM SOLID-STATE LIDAR: RS-LiDAR-M1

RoboSense announced that the solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1Simple (Simple Sensor Version) is now ready for customer delivery, priced at $1,898. The new RS-LiDAR-M1Simple is less than half the size of the previous version, with dimensions of 4.3″ x 1.9″ x 4.7″ (110mm x 50mm x 120mm), and is equipped with enhanced hardware performance virtually equal to the serial production version provided to OEMs. The main body design of this automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR is finalized and ready for shipment.

In addition, RoboSense will demonstrate the world’s first smart solid-state LiDAR, the RS-LiDAR-M1Smart (Smart Sensor Version), at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Booth 6138, LVCC North Hall from Jan 7-10, 2020 with an on-vehicle public road test. Products will be available for ordering by key customers. The RS-LiDAR-M1Smart main body is embedded with an AI perception algorithm that fully takes advantage of LiDAR’s potential to transform conventional 3D LiDAR sensors to a full data analysis and comprehension system, outputting semantic-level structured environment information in real-time to be used directly for autonomous vehicle decision making.

The RS-LiDAR-M1 family inherits the performance advantages of traditional mechanical LiDAR, simultaneously also taking into consideration requirements for the mass production of vehicles. The RS-LiDAR-M1 family meets every automotive-grade requirement, including intelligence, low cost, stability, simplified structure and small size, vehicle body design friendliness, and algorithm processed semantic-level perception output results.

“The RS-LiDAR-M1 is an optimal choice for the serial production of self-driving cars, far superior to mechanical LiDAR. The sooner solid-state LiDAR is used, the sooner production will be accelerated to mass-market levels,” said Mark Qiu, RoboSense COO.