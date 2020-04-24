Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Appoints Dattatri Salagame as the new President and MD

Dattatri Salagame has been appointed as the new President and Managing Director of RBEI. In his current role, Dattatri will drive the global strategy of RBEI, the largest software, and technology center of Bosch, outside of Germany. In a decade that is seen to be dominated by software and technology, Dattatri’s priority is to strengthen the position of RBEI as a Digital transformation partner.

Dattatri Salagame assumed leadership at the beginning of April 2020. He has been a Boschler for 24 years, handling diverse roles in India and in Germany.

On his appointment, Dattatri Salagame, said, “I am excited to embark on this new journey at RBEI and look forward to leading the organization into the connected world, with the unique competency we have, derived from both our Bosch parentage and unique India strengths.”

Datta, an engineer by education, spent his first two decades in the industry in the field of engineering software development in the automotive and industrial domain. His leadership role in the recent past centered around driving innovation and establishing new lines of business. As head of the strategy for Bosch in India, he established the Bosch start-up engagement program, D.N.A (Discover, Nurture, Align), in India. In his last role, Datta was heading the digital business at RBEI, helping customers and partners in their digital journey.

Datta is married and has two daughters. His hobbies include fitness, sports, reading, and travel.