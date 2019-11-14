R&M Simplifies Monitoring of Fiber Optic Networks

R&M has developed TAP modules (Traffic Access Points*) for the high density distribution platform Netscale 120. They facilitate the monitoring of FO networks in data centers. The new monitoring instrument can be completely integrated in the structured MPO and LC Duplex cabling. The TAP modules are situated like distribution trays directly in the Netscale housing. They do not need their own space in the rack. Trays and ports can be integrated, exchanged as well as patched on the front and back in a flash during operation.

Netscale 120 TAP modules work with the technology of passive splitters. They monitor the incoming and outgoing data streams in parallel in real time without influencing network performance. The splitters are fixed in the TAP trays.

Those responsible for networks now gain complete control over the operation of the fiber optic infrastructures. They gain insight into the performance, workloads and availability of the networks.

“Netscale 120 TAP modules are an infrastructure insurance policy. Network managers can use them to prove, both within the company and to customers, that they adhere to the agreed service quality and that company-critical applications can run smoothly,” says Dr. Thomas Wellinger, R&M Market Manager Data Center. “What’s more, data centers use the racks to full capacity. When fully assembled, Netscale 120 TAP modules can monitor up to 240 LC ports on three height units. A record,” says Dr. Thomas Wellinger. The R&M range also includes a variant for Cisco BiDi operation.

R&M recommends installing TAP modules proactively and initially using them as a standard module for structured cabling. Dr. Thomas Wellinger: “Assembling in new property is less expensive than installing at a later date which in some cases could result in critical failures. If necessary, the monitoring equipment can be inserted into the tapped ports during operation.”