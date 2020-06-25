R&M releases Colocation Migration Handbook

R&M is releasing a practical guide to successful colocation migration for enterprise data centers. This is aimed at helping users gain insight into planning, physical infrastructure design specifications, and strategy aspects that need to be considered before effective migration into a colocation data center may take place. Insufficient attention to these steps may negatively impact the possible benefits of a colocation data center relocation. The handbook is intended for CIOs, Data Center Managers, IT and Facility Managers.

As a dedicated partner and trusted advisor for networks all over the world, R&M knows the best approaches to deploying colocation data center infrastructure and we are happy to share this knowledge. “Outsourcing data center operations to a purpose-built data center can bring operators greater efficiency, reliability and security,” explains Dr. Thomas Wellinger, R&M Market Manager Data Center. “It can also help reduce costs and bring opportunities to connect with an ecosystem featuring other relevant service providers and partners. Getting the data center migration right makes sure you avoid unplanned downtime and unnecessary costs and make informed issues about key topics such as security, scalability, and redundancy. Our seven-step guide to planning this type of move helps the handbook’s target audience in key areas and minimizes business disruption”.

The handbook is divided into seven chapters that cover the following topics: