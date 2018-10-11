R&M Receives Encouraging Response from Customers at 2nd FTTH India Summit

R&M took part in 2nd FTTH India Summit held at Mumbai and exhibited its revolutionary FTTH strategy products and solutions.

The event witnessed 400 plus industry leaders, policy-makers, innovators, regulators, technology providers, manufacturers and partners across the Indian Telecom sector. The event gave a platform to interact with industry experts, analysts and suppliers from the industry.

Addressing the crowd, Shailendra Trivedi, Senior Director Sales – Public Network at R&M India said, “FTTH India Summit has been a vital forum for all connectivity vendors to exhibit their technology driven products and solutions. We at R&M feel privileged to be associated with the forum and display our FTTx strategy products, to boost ICT digital services.”

He further continued, “As a part of preparations for 5G era, we have introduced range of FTTH strategy products and solutions. Network operators who rely fully on their hubs can be pro-active and confident while conducting business on the market. With these products, they will be able to serve their end-users effortlessly and operate them with ease.”