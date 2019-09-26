R&M Presents New Optical Cabling Solution and DCIM Software for Data Centers and the Edge

R&M, the globally active developer and provider of cabling systems for high-quality network infrastructures, based in Wetzikon, Switzerland, is extending its range of high density distributors and infrastructure management systems for data centers.

The new fiber optic distribution platform Netscale 72 natively supports the two parallel optical cabling types BASE8 and BASE12. That means distribution modules for both applications fit in the same system drawers. Data centers can adapt the trunk cabling within the existing racks and housing. All they have to do is change or extend the trays. In this way, Netscale 72 facilitates fast migration to new network generations. A typical case is the step from a 10 Gigabit network to a 40 or 100 Gigabit network. Furthermore, Netscale 72 is used to create large spine-leaf network architectures in cloud data centers. The Netscale range from R&M offers the highest density of FO ports in 19″ cabinets in the industry.

With inteliPhy net, R&M is launching an easy-to-operate DCIM solution for asset, capacity and change management. R&M deliberately sets great store by simplified representation and intuitive, web-based operation. Users organize and document the network infrastructure digitally throughout with inteliPhy net. The program bundles and visualizes all information on capacities, cabling, patch panels, racks, PDUs and IT equipment in a single database. Representations of the components can be added and moved by dragging and dropping.

Together with the RFID-based monitoring system R&MinteliPhy, the program monitors all ports and patch cords in real time. Predefined graphics show the connections and their status right down to port level. inteliPhy net can also be used to plan and control migrations, workflows, maintenance and patch jobs. With the reporting function, network managers prove that they are utilizing resources and satisfying quality, compliance and service requirements.