R&M presents new optical cabling solution and DCIM software for Data Center and Edge at Data Centre World

R&M is showing its latest innovative fiber optic platform, Netscale 72. This offers RFID-based automated port documentation and visual guidance of work orders.

R&M’s next generation of infrastructure management software, inteliPhy net, is part of the solution is. It is an easy-to-use DCIM solution for asset, capacity and change management.

The new fiber optic distribution platform Netscale 72 natively supports the two parallel optical cabling types BASE8 and BASE12. This means that distribution modules for both applications fit into the same drawers of the system. Data centers can customize trunk cabling within existing racks and enclosures, simply by changing or adding cassettes.

In this way, Netscale 72 facilitates rapid migration to new network generations. A typical case is the step from a 10 Gigabit network to a 40 or 100 Gigabit network. Netscale 72 can also be used to build large Spine-Leaf network architectures in cloud data centers. R&M’s Netscale program offers the industry’s highest density of fiber optic ports in 19” cabinets.

With inteliPhy net, R&M is launching an easy-to-use DCIM solution for asset, capacity and change management. R&M deliberately attaches importance to simplified presentation and intuitive, web-based operation.

With inteliPhy net, users digitally organize and document the entire network infrastructure. The program bundles and visualizes all information on capacities, cabling, patch panels, racks, PDUs and IT equipment in a single database. Component representations can be added and moved using drag & drop.

In combination with the RFID-based R&MinteliPhy monitoring system, the program monitors all ports and leased cables in real time. Predefined graphics show the connections and their status down to the port level.

inteliPhy net can also be used to plan and control migrations, workflows, maintenance and patch orders. With the reporting function, network managers can prove that they are utilizing the resources and meeting quality, compliance and service requirements.