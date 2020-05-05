R&M launches a new series of informative cabling blogs

R&M, the global Swiss developer and provider of connectivity systems for high-quality, high-performance network infrastructures, is starting a new series of blogs covering several cabling-related topics. As the role of network changes due to the increased use of mobile devices, 5G, WiFi 6, Edge computing, and new application, the role of structured cabling is also changing. Making smart, future-proof decisions has become more complicated than ever. R&M would like to share its long-standing experience and know-how and offer advice and support to anyone facing such decisions, or simply looking for information around a certain subject.

“Parties which are largely new to the cable industry are in need of advice and consulting, but more experienced companies are also facing new challenges, for example as a consequence of network convergence and new technologies and applications, from 5G to FTTA. R&M can offer a great deal of experience and expertise based on our practical experience and R&D capabilities to help clear up any confusion. We’re more than happy to share this know-how, as this benefits customers and prospects, as well as the network and cabling industry as a whole,” – Hermann Christen, Market Manager at R&M.

R&M is also offering background information and specialist articles on key technology and market trends to facilitate knowledge sharing and informed decision-making. Focus reports examine topics of significance for the planning and future of infrastructures, such as edge computing, All over IP, digitalization, smart cities, and 5G. Trend reports focus mainly on technologies and applications, such as 400G and Single Pair Ethernet.