R&M introduced FTTX Solution for Future Networks

R&M participated in BICSI Satellite Seminar held at Ahmedabad and presented on topic ‘FTTH Solution for Future Networks’.

The event witnessed various industry leaders, policy makers, innovators, regulators, technology providers, manufacturers and partners across the Indian Information and Communications Technology (ICT) community.

Shajan George, Technical Director at R&M India presented about the importance of optical connectivity solutions in customer premises and various solutions used for deploying customer premises connection. He also touched up on the topics such as Network Densification, Smart Integrated fiber communication infrastructure, Backhaul connectivity etc., which help in implementing high speed cabling networks.

At satellite seminar, Shajan said, “With the introduction of high speed connectivity, there is a surge in number of FTTH-FTTB users every year. Service providers are in a race to bring faster and ready to use services to their customers. Understanding the demand for FTTX cabling, R&M developed several fiber solutions and technology to address the installers’, customers’ and financers’ needs. The Fiber network can provide unlimited bandwidth to support future proof connectivity solutions with bundled services. Our solutions also lay a foundation to build fiber based smart cities infrastructure.”

Murugesan. R, Senior Director, Sales – Private Networks at R&M India said, “BICSI is the worldwide preeminent source of information, education and knowledge assessment for the constantly evolving information and communications technology community. It provides a great exposure for business growth by helping organizations to assemble under one roof, enabling networking opportunities.”

R&M is considered as first choice for most of the organizations for network cabling solutions. The capability of providing fiber & copper solutions and innovative products as per industry standards with after sales support, assisting in growth & expansion plans etc. makes them distinctive.