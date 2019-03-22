R&M Hosted SI Partner Meet for Chennai Region

R&M the recently conducted an exclusive meet up for Chennai SI partners in Bangalore. R&M invited its 40 plus key SI partners associated with various verticals like government, BFSI, IT/ITES, Hospitals & Hospitalities etc.,

The spirit of the two day meet was to exchange thoughts, ideas, challenges and opportunities in the market. The partner meet also included a visit to R&M’s recently inaugurated state-of-the-art production facility and Customer Experience Center.

Partners leveraged the opportunity to interact directly with senior level management of R&M and shared the feedback and requirements of customers. Interacting with the partners, Murugesan. R, Senior Director, Sales – Private Networks at R&M India said, “It feels good to meet the partners who enable R&M products and solutions to achieve brand presence across various vertical and understand the ever changing requirements of the market. SI partners are crucial to conduct our business and contribute a lot to R&M’s growth. This is an eminent opportunity created to accompany people who drive us to journey of success.” Thanking the partners at the event, Murugesan said, “It’s an honor to host a partner’s meet for our business associates. We would like to thank all the SI partners who joined us for the meet. We are looking forward to achieve many more successes in the business, together.”