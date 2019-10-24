R&M Highlights Importance of 4PPoE for LAN Cabling at BICSI Kolkata 2019

R&M recently participated in BICSI Kolkata 2019. The event served as an ideal platform for ICT industry leaders and reflected their strengths through Technical Seminar sessions. BICSI is one of the largest technology events in India which gathers major players from ICT industry across the country.

From R&M, Owen Lincoln Stevens, Technical Manager – North & East at R&M India presented an enriching session on ‘The importance and benefits of using 4PPoE standard products for LAN cabling’. The technical seminar session served as a great platform and helped R&M to discuss the latest developments in its 4PPoE product line and its impact on LAN cabling. He also enriched the attendees with the knowledge on how to address the emerging challenges with respect to the current LAN environment.

Owen Lincoln Stevens, Technical Manager – North & East at R&M India explained, “The world is changing rapidly and as we move towards a digitally-centric society, requirement of 24*7*365 high power delivery and bandwidth will be everybody’s top priority. This is the key objective behind developing 4PPoE standard products and solutions that can meet new requirements of LAN cabling and make us future ready.”

Murugesan. R, Senior Director, Sales – Private Networks at R&M India said, “BICSI is an important platform for us. It gives us an opportunity to display our latest offerings and discuss the technology trends that are empowering IT industry. It’s a great networking platform too. Overall, we had a fantastic experience to be a part of BICSI Kolkata event.”

R&M is considered as the first choice for most of the organizations for network cabling solutions. The capability of addressing the emerging challenges in the cabling industry by providing innovative and technology rich fiber & copper solutions with high industry standards makes them distinctive.