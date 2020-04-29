R&M and partners launch Single Pair Ethernet System Alliance

R&M, the global Swiss developer and provider of connectivity systems for high-quality, high-performance network infrastructures, recently participated in founding the Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) Alliance with Phoenix Contact, Weidmüller, Fluke Networks, and Telegärtner. These leading technology companies are bundling and exchanging SPE expertise and knowledge in a targeted manner.

Presently, the group’s main goal is to drive the development of SPE for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and collaborate on related technological challenges. The companies aim to accelerate the development of their SPE technology expertise, ensuring this can be implemented in their products faster and more reliably. Recently, Datwyler, Kyland, Microchip Technology, Rosenberger, SICK, O-Ring, Draka/Prysmian Group, and University4Industry also joined the Alliance. The breadth of this lineup means the Alliance covers a wide range of industries, applications and application areas. Together, these parties are preparing the market for SPE.

SPE, based on xBASE-T1, uses a single twisted pair for data transmission and miniaturized connectors. SPE can replace the traditional field bus, helping realize high density, fast connections, and ease of installation. It offers uniform manufacturer-independent connectivity instead of introducing connectivity for each application. Ranges of up to 1000 m and transmission speeds of up to 1 Gbps enable use across applications, and installation is fast and easy, aiming to reuse and extend existing cable installations.

SPE provides consistent IP communication from the sensor to the cloud, revolutionizing industrial data transmission. Standardized pin connector patterns form the basis for the barrier-free networking of a wide range of components and devices, providing an alternative to today’s Fieldbus systems.