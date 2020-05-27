Riverbed Appoints New Leader to Support Continued Growth Across India Division

Riverbed announced the appointment of Alex George as the Country Manager for India. His role will encompass growing Riverbed’s market share in India, as well as the management of Sales and Channels across SAARC. In addition to this appointment, Riverbed India’s sales team has moved to a partner-led model to align with market needs, ultimately simplifying business processes and maximizing growth potential.

Under his leadership, Riverbed India’s 150-strong team will continue to serve its 1,200 existing customers as well as offering counsel to those businesses that are looking for solutions for the first time in the wake of COVID-19.

With over 20 years of experience, Alex approaches the role of India and SAARC lead with a strong skill set spanning across channel management, sales management and business development.

Alex previously held the position of Director of Sales for the Western Region, which saw him play an instrumental role in building up a diverse portfolio of customers for Riverbed India across a range of verticals.

Prior to his roles at Riverbed India, Alex held the position of Regional Sales Manager at Hitachi Data Systems, where he managed large enterprise accounts across the banking, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing industries.

“With networks becoming more and more complex, Riverbed India has worked hard to be local business’ simple solution,” Alex George, Country Manager of Riverbed India says.

“We experienced significant growth this past year and I look forward to continuing to build on this momentum by ensuring local businesses are aware of Riverbed India’s capability to assist with any issues across the networking spectrum, catering to all workloads across on-prem, on cloud and SaaS applications.”

“We’re very excited for Alex to take on this new role, especially during this time of unprecedented digital change. Our offering to customers has never been more integral in ensuring business continuity as our global workforce becomes remote. His deep expertise in network performance and visibility is extremely valued, particularly as customers look to Riverbed as a source of support and guidance through this time,” says Richard Steranka, VP of Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan at Riverbed Technology.

Riverbed India’s team features a number of divisions including sales, systems engineering, technical support, IT and R&D. The depth and breadth of Riverbed’s expertise locally ensures that solutions are developed with local customer concerns front of mind. This allows Riverbed to cater to all workloads across on-prem, cloud and SaaS applications and ensures it has the ability deploy technology unique to each customer’s needs.

Riverbed continues to be a market leader in maximizing performance and visibility for networks and applications both in India and globally.